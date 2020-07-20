Senior attacked following crash on Madison’s north side, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A man crashed a vehicle and attacked an elderly person Friday afternoon, according to a release by the city’s police department.

Officers were called to a home along Maple Wood Lane around 2 p.m. This is on Madison’s north side.

Police said a 73-year-old man was about to shuck corn outside his home when he spotted a car crashed into a pine tree.

According to the release, a neighbor called police after the driver began punching the 73-year-old man in the face. The driver allegedly tried to kick the older man as he moved away.

The driver got back into the car and drove away from the area, police said.

Officers have not located the driver. Police said there is probable cause to arrest him for aggravated battery of an elderly person and hit-and-run.

Comments

comments