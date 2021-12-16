Sending Hope to the South: How you can help send aid to areas affected by tornadoes

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Tornadoes cut a deadly path through four southern states, and now thousands are faced with the daunting task of rebuilding.

Please join meteorologist Chris Reece for News 3 Now’s virtual telethon with the American Red Cross, “Sending Hope to the South,” all day on Friday, December 17.

News 3 Now will have live interviews in all of our newscasts and online throughout the day Friday with information on how you can help, and you can donate online here at redcross.org/news3now.

Your donation will be used to help people affected by the recent tornadoes in the south and midwest, allowing the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

