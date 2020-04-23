Send or savor a care package from a local shop

Cards and small gifts are enough to make someone’s week, especially during these trying times where we don’t get to see our loved ones as much as we would like. Luckily for us, Madison’s local boutiques and shops make it easy to send thoughtful gifts safely to friends and family in quarantine. Not only can you support small local businesses, you can brighten someone’s day. Here is a list of 10 local shops providing curated gifts to treat yourself or give someone else.

Cosa Boutique

There are still ways to show your friends and family that you are thinking of them during this time, even if you are not able to gather physically. Safer at Home packages are available now at Cosa Boutique. Choose from five options that range from $20 to $60, and are individually themed. Send someone the “Be Well!” package, which includes an insulated S’well water bottle and treats like tea drops and vegan matcha latte packets, or the “Treat Yo’Self” box with facial rollers and scrubs for a relaxing at-home spa. Packages shipped to loved ones include a personal note from, you, the sender, and Cosa is donating a portion of sales to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison.

DUNE

The Productive Bundle, $64.50. Includes to-do list, Palo Alto stick, matches, 100% cotton kitchen towel, and a candle.

Soothing Skin Bundle, $56. Includes Konjac sponge, calm and soothing face oil, turmeric facial soap, handmade clay wall hanging. Photo courtesy of DUNE.

Be Love Bundle, $59. Includes "Be Love" t-shirt in size M, a notebook, socks and lip balm. Photo courtesy of DUNE.

For Littles Bundle, $43. Includes baby socks, a teether, velvet clips and a card.







Not too big and definitely not too small, joy bundles from DUNE are just the right size to make someone’s day. Each bundle is themed and thoughtfully put together. Choose from packages that include a small collection of essential oils and scents, a handful of soothing skin products and even a bundle of goodies for babies. Many of bundle options online are already sold out and are being restocked, but four are still available and displayed above.

Fromagination



No one has been able to enjoy a night out at their favorite restaurant lately, but Fromagination wants to bring date night to your own home. The Social Distancing Cheese Kit, priced at $60, includes three 1/3 pound Wisconsin artisan cheeses selected at the cheesemonger’s discretion, a Nueske’s summer sausage, three jars of locally made preserves, a 5-ounce package of Potter’s organic crackers, palm butter and cheese paper for any leftovers. If you prefer meatless meals, Fromagination is also offering a vegetarian option that swaps out the summer sausage with cheese. Order this cheese kit for you and your partner in quarantine, or send one someone else’s way.

Good Day Shop

Curated-For-You gift boxes from Good Day Shop fit every need. Starting at $47, you can work with the folks at Good Day Shop to create a specially-curated gift package for those who are celebration of some sort or just need a little pick-me-up. Share a little bit about this individual by describing their style, preferences, things they like and enjoy doing, sizing and the reason for this special delivery, then let Good Day Shop take care of it. The package will be put together and shipped out to the address within five business days, and has the option to include a handwritten note. While you’re shopping, give yourself a gift too. You can select from a “one for me and one for them” option, which will send a package to your person and a package to you.

JNJ CraftWorks

Care packages and pre-curated gift sets are available on the JNJ CraftWorks website. Gift sets for celebrations like Mother’s Day and birthdays include handmade trinkets, candles and cards, but other themed baskets are available too. Timely, personal and available for $20 online, the hope gift basket is a thoughtful way to show someone that you care about their well-being. It includes a candle with the label “Let me brighten your day with a little candle” and a tree pin made to inspire hope.

Little Luxuries

A carefully curated collection of gift sets from Little Luxuries are available for purchase, and include favorites from the shop. Eight different sets are available. Choose from items for little ones, embroidery kits, spring aroma products, inspirational cards, jewelry sets, hair accessories, notecard sets and greeting cards. All prices include shipping and handling. Check out the full sets and purchase them here on the Little Luxuries Facebook page, or leave a voicemail at 255-7372.

Orange Tree Imports

Orange Tree Imports has a large selection of thoughtful, beautifully crafted cards for every occasion. They also have some with humor, the kind that could be used to make someone you know laugh during this time. Quarantine cards from Vermont artist David Holub are now available for $19.95 on the Orange Tree Imports website, and are being sent out daily via first class mail. The pack of four blank cards contains clever renditions of classic art pieces and are suitably retitled American Pandemic, Whistler’s Mother in Quarantine, No Nighthawks and A Hair Too Long.

The Purple Goose

Survival kits from The Purple Goose are small, considerate ways to share something with family or friends. The first survival kit includes a pink clutch with a gold zipper detail, teal earrings and a Lake Life Candle with a scent of sugared citrus and tropical fruits. The other survival kit includes a tan clutch, handmade earrings and a Lake Life Farmhouse Candle with a scent of candied fruit. One for you, and one for someone else.

The Regal Find

Treat yourself or someone you know to these small packages from The Regal Find. For between $32 and $42, you can choose from six themed gift kits that are as equally humorous as they are thoughtful. Artsy buttons, lip balms, specialty chocolate bars, candles, stickers and cards are just a few of the things you’ll find in these gift kits. There’s even a “Tiger King” themed set that includes a face mask with tiger print fabric, Tiger chai soap and a “binge watcher” vinyl sticker.

Rosey Skin Care

Indulge in the much needed self care routine you deserve. Self care packages from Rosey Skin Care are priced between $37 and $97, and include all that you need to nourish and take care of your skin, especially during a time where routines are far from normal. Choose from five carefully designed packages, like the Everyday Self Care Package, which includes body cream, a raw honey and bee pollen soap, a sleep balm and a sinus and headache balm. Or pick out something with more variety like the Premium Self Care Package, which includes a creamy botanical face cleanser, a hydrating hair mask, strawberry body scrub, face balm, eye balm and raw honey and bee pollen soap.

