Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over trial

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump walks up to speak about Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden at the White House on November 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. The is the first time President Trump has spoken since election night last week, as COVID-19 infections surge in the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening arguments are set to begin in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

That follows an emotional first day Tuesday with the Senate voting to hear the case for convicting the former president of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol. They saw graphic videos of the Jan. 6 riot, that left five people dead.

On Wednesday, House Democrats prosecuting the case and the former president’s attorneys will lay out their opposing arguments before the senators, who are serving as jurors.

Trump is said to be fuming over his lawyers’ performance, and his allies are questioning the defense strategy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden would not be watching the trial.

