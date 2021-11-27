Senators: Groups exploiting Waukesha tragedy must cease and desist

by Kyle Jones

Scott Ash People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 in Waukesha, Wis.. The event was hosted by the Association of Waukesha Congregations with participation by the Brookfield - Elm Grove Interfaith Network (BEGIN) and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.

OSHKOSH, Wis. – Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin issued a joint statement Saturday, demanding that individuals and groups stop exploiting the Waukesha parade tragedy for political gain.

“As the U.S. Senators representing Wisconsin, one from each political party, we are asking anyone considering such action to cease and desist,” the senators said.

The statement comes after a man drove an SUV into a crowd of paradegoers on November 21, killing six people and injuring at least 60 more.

The driver of the SUV is in police custody.

The senators asked that local authorities be respected.

“We have full confidence in the local officials who responded with extraordinary professionalism, competence, integrity and compassion,” the senators said. “They should be afforded the respect and support they deserve to undertake their responsibilities without outside interference.”

The senators asked that anyone wishing to support the victims of the tragedy donate to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

The fund was established by the Waukesha Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County.

You can read the full statement below:

