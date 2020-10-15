Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett’s nomination

Associated Press by Associated Press

FILE - In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. Barrett is one of four judges thought to be President Donald Trump’s top contenders to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court. (Robert Franklin /South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee has set an Oct 22 vote on recommending approval of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination.

Republicans are racing to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick and Democrats acknowledging there is little they can do stop them. Her confirmation would lock conservative majority on the court for years to come.

Thursday’s session is without Barrett after she testified publicly for two days of questioning. It is a procedural formality setting the panel’s vote next week.

In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

