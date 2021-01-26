Senate confirms Antony Blinken as 71st secretary of state

Associated Press by Associated Press

AP FILE Joe Biden has picked Antony Blinken to serve as his secretary of state. Blinken, 58, served as deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration and has close ties with Biden. If nominated and confirmed, he would be a leading force in the incoming administration’s bid to reframe the U.S. relationship with the rest of the world after four years in which President Donald Trump questioned longtime alliances.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as secretary of state.

Antony Blinken becomes the third Cabinet member to win approval as the Biden administration forges ahead with a foreign policy intended to reverse former President Donald Trump’s “America First” doctrine and restore U.S. global standing.

The 58-year-old Blinken has pledged to be a leading force in the administration’s bid to reframe the U.S. relationship with the rest of the world after four years in which Trump questioned longtime alliances.

He is expected to start work on Wednesday after being sworn in, according to State Department officials.

