Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks out about Waukesha tragedy

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin spoke out about the Waukesha parade tragedy on Thursday and the controversial bail. She said she wants to make sure we don’t get ahead of ourselves.

“I expected and saw (an) immediate response from the district attorney in Milwaukee County to say, ‘This has to be examined thoroughly.’ That this was outrageous. And we need to have that analysis and that discovery before we know whether this was a singular failure in the system or whether there is policy change demanded here. And I just don’t think we know that yet,” Baldwin said.

Sen. Baldwin also emphasized how important the interfaith vigil was in Waukesha and that the county has a long process of healing ahead.

