Sen. Tammy Baldwin delivers pizzas to UW-Madison student volunteers, organizers

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin thanked University of Wisconsin-Madison students who have organized on-campus voting efforts Sunday night.

The Wisconsin democrat delivered pizzas to students on East Campus Mall.

Baldwin said she knows the difference voting on college campuses can make, and she said she believes there will be record turnout in the 2020 Presidential election.

“As we know,” Baldwin told News 3 Now, “this election is taking place in extraordinary circumstances. A pandemic. Wisconsin is facing a record surge. And yet, people are working tirelessly to reclaim their democracy to make sure their peers and our voices are heard, and that their votes are being tallied.”

Baldwin said she hopes Sunday’s even was an opportunity for the students to feel like their work has been recognized and that they have the ability to make a difference in the community.

