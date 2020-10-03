Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Lane Kimble by Lane Kimble

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from Johnson’s communications director, the senator “feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms.”

The statement says Johnson was exposed to someone on Sept. 29 who later tested positive. Johnson was tested Friday afternoon, which led to his positive test.

Johnson will quarantine until cleared by his doctor. In the meantime, Johnson’s office will shift to all-virtual “for the immediate future.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.