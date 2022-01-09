Sen. Ron Johnson officially announces re-election campaign

by Kyle Jones

Senator Ron Johnson at Fort McCoy on August 25, 2021 (WISC-TV/Channel3000.com)

MADISON, Wis. – Sen. Ron Johnson is officially running for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

The Republican, who has represented Wisconsin in the Senate since 2011, announced his campaign with an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election. It is not a decision I have made lightly. #WISen Read more about my decision here: https://t.co/mLufNGWYhl — Ron Johnson (@RonJohnsonWI) January 9, 2022

Johnson had previously indicated he would be retiring at the end of his current term. He cited the “Democrats’ complete takeover of government” as one of the reasons for running again.

Johnson joins a crowded field for his re-election. While his incumbent status gives him a strong advantage in gaining the Republican nomination, Democrats including Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry are all vying for his job.

“Ron Johnson has been in the Senate looking out for himself at the expense of Wisconsinites and failing to do the job he was elected to do,” Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement Sunday. “It’s time to face the consequences.”

The Wisconsin primary elections are scheduled for August 9, and the general election is scheduled for November 8.

