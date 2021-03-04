Sen. Ron Johnson forces reading of COVID relief bill, delaying debate

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate began debate Thursday on the American Rescue Plan, but a move by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson could delay a vote on the COVID-19 relief bill by several hours.

Sen. Johnson objected to forgoing the reading bill, forcing the Senate clerk to read all 628 pages on the Senate floor. It’s a process that could take more than 10 hours.

Sen. Johnson objects to dispensing the reading of the bill. The Senate clerk is now going to read the 628 page COVID relief bill. — Jack Turman III (@jackturmanIII) March 4, 2021

“If they’re going to add nearly $2T to the national debt at least we should know what’s in the bill,” Sen. Johnson tweeted after his objection.

I just objected to skipping past the reading of the Democrats’ 628-page bill that was just introduced minutes ago. If they’re going to add nearly $2T to the national debt at least we should know what’s in the bill. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 4, 2021

While the reading of the bill will delay debate on the bill and the eventual vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted that he thought it was “great” that Sen. Johnson called for the entire bill to be read.

It’s great GOP Senator Ron Johnson wants to read the American Rescue Plan on the Senate floor It gives Americans another opportunity to hear what’s in it! Direct checks Vaccine funding Resources for schools Rental assistance Small biz help Anti-poverty measures And more — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 4, 2021

Johnson says he may try other measures beyond the reading of the bill to try to delay the vote.

Republicans have objected to the bill’s $1.9 trillion price tag, but Democrats argue the bill provides much-needed relief to American businesses and individuals, including another round of $1,400 stimulus payments to anyone making less than $80,000 per year and couples making less than $160,000.

Democrats are hoping for Senate approval on the bill before next week, which would then send the bill with amendments back to the House before going to President Joe Biden’s desk.

