Sen. Ron Johnson calls for ‘full and thorough’ investigation into Kenosha police shooting, urges protests to remain peaceful

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson is calling for a “full and thorough” investigation after a Kenosha police officer shot a man in the back Sunday night.

A yet-to-be identified officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake several times in the back following a disturbance just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses say Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women when officers arrived and the situation escalated.

In a video taken by a witness that appears to show the shooting, Blake is seen trying to get into the driver’s side door of his SUV, which witnesses say carried Blake’s children. An officer appears to grab hold of Blake’s shirt and pull back on it, before seven gunshots were fired at close range.

Police have not said why the officer decided to fire his weapon.

Blake was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital, where he was listed in serious condition as of Monday morning.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers condemned the shooting on Sunday night, saying he will demand accountability. Senator Johnson tweeted Monday morning, saying he supports an investigation into the shooting, while pleading for protests to remain peaceful.

Police stood on guard outside the Kenosha County courthouse overnight, trying to protect it from demonstrators who set several fires across the city, including the city vehicles used to try to block off access to the courthouse.

The state’s Department of Justice is handling the investigation into the shooting and says those involved have been placed on administrative leave.

