Sen. Nass calls for legislative session to stop Gov. Evers’ ‘illegal and unnecessary’ mask mandate

Sen. Nass, Gov. Evers

MADISON, Wis. — State Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) is calling on Republican leaders to bring the Legislature back into session to pass a resolution in opposition to Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate.

Evers issued the emergency order Thursday afternoon, which makes masks mandatory when inside most buildings and establishments.

“Gov. Evers actions today are nothing more than a political stunt to create a partisan fight with the Legislature,” Nass said in a statement. “This is not about improving public health. Today’s emergency declaration is all about the November election and the weak performance of Democrats in this state.”

Wisconsin Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) calls on @SpeakerVos and @SenFitzgerald to bring the legislature back to block the public health emergency and mask mandate. “I can’t legally or morally trust (@GovEvers and @DHSWI Sec. Andrea Palm) with emergency powers.” @WISCTV_News3 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 30, 2020



Nass was one of the first state legislators to release a statement in opposition to Evers’ mask mandate.

In response to the new order, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he thinks the order is unnecessary because he believes local governments have responded properly to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Local governments have been responding appropriately and increasing precautionary measures as needed. But Wisconsin shouldn’t have a one-size-fits-all mandate,” Vos said. “It doesn’t build public support when there are questions surrounding the metrics and the constitutionality of this mandate.”

The Legislature has not met since mid-April when the Assembly and Senate both voted in favor of a coronavirus relief package that, among other things, allowed Wisconsin leaders to accept billions of dollars in federal funding to use for the state’s coronavirus response.

