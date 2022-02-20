Sen. Johnson: ‘There will be severe sanctions’ if Russia invades

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday that he’s keeping an eye on the situation in Eastern Europe.

Johnson spoke at an event Saturday in Madison for the Republican Women of Dane County.

He said Russia needs to be punished if it invades Ukraine.

“Should [Vladimir] Putin invade, there will be severe sanctions,” Johnson said. “I think the sanctions should be levied against Putin and his cronies. I don’t think we have ever done that adequately enough. We need to do that.”

The senator said, however, he has spoken with several ambassadors in Eastern Europe who believe Russia will not end up invading.

As tensions escalate in the region, a UW-Madison expert on Russian politics said Ukraine is determined to find a way to avoid conflict.

Professor Yoshiko Herrera said that’s difficult because Russia has made it clear it is willing to use violence to get what it wants.

“Diplomatic solutions sound kind of nice, so it has that kind of connotation,” Herrera said. “But it means to coming to a resolution, so it’s important to avoid conflict because the people on the ground could be harmed by this.”

She also told News 3 Now that she believes most Russians aren’t looking to go to war. Herrera said the country is actually suffering under Putin’s leadership.

