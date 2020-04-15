Air Force officially chooses Truax Field as home for F-35 jets

MADISON, Wis. — A months-long debate about whether or not the U.S. Air Force should house it’s F-35 jets at Truax Field has finally come to a close. The Airforce announced Wednesday that the jets will be hosted in Madison.

Sen. Ron Johnson shared a statement Wednesday praising the Air Force’s decision.

“The new fighters will help maintain U.S. air superiority and keep our state and country safe and secure,” Johnson said. “The F-35s will also ensure the Air National Guard continues to play an important role in Wisconsin’s communities and economy.”

The public comment period on the draft Environmental Impact Statement ended in November.

The statement allowed the public to share their opinions on the U.S. Air Force’s decision to choose Madison as a location for the new jets. Lawmakers discussed the final impact statement last month.

The decision to host the jets has been a contested one, as Dane County Board supervisors introduced a resolution in opposition earlier this month. Local residents have also protested the decision by the hundreds.

