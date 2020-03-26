Sen. Fred Risser to retire after 64 years

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — State Sen. Fred A. Risser (D-Madison) is set to retire after 64 years in office.

According to a news release, Risser announced Thursday that he will not be a candidate for re-election to the Wisconsin State Senate.

Risser, 92, is the longest serving state or national legislator in U.S. history.

He is also the last World War II veteran in both the state and nation’s legislatures.

#BREAKING ⁦@SenRisser⁩ announces he will not seek re-election. He’s the longest serving state or national legislator in U.S. history #News3Now pic.twitter.com/5Lbp4hSeRL — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) March 26, 2020

