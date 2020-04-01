Sen. Bernie Sanders urges Wisconsin to delay April 7 election

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a statement Wednesday urging Wisconsin to delay its April 7 election.

“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them,” Sanders said. “The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail.”

The statement comes the same day that Gov. Tony Evers announced he will use members of the Wisconsin National Guard to help fill the need for poll workers in the upcoming spring election.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments