Sen. Ballweg offering $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors

Rep. Joan Ballweg

MADISON, Wis. — State Sen. Joan Ballweg is offering scholarships for qualifying high school seniors in her district for the 17th year in a row.

Ballweg will be offering up 12 $500 scholarships, with applications being accepted through April 5.

According to a news release, scholarship eligibility is open to all graduating seniors continuing their education at a two-year technical college program or a four-year degree program. Students must graduate with at least a 3.0 average on a 4.0 point scale and reside in the 14th Senate District.

If an applicant is unsure whether they reside in that district, they can visit the legislature’s website here.

Online applications can be found at area high school guidance officers, online, or by contact Sen. Ballweg’s office at 680-266-0751.

“I am always amazed by the students who apply for my scholarship. Each one is highly involved in their schools and communities. To date, I’ve awarded nearly 75 scholarships,” said Ballweg in a statement. “My hope is that these students take their work ethic and leadership skills into college and on to the workforce.”

Ballweg previously offered five $500 scholarships as a state representative for the 41st Assembly District.

