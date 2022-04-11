Sen. Baldwin visits Platteville Fire Station after securing investment

by Kyle Jones

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Senator Tammy Baldwin toured the Platteville Fire Station Monday after securing $7 million in federal funding last month.

Baldwin met with Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel, Council President Barbara Davis and Fire Chief Ryan Simmons.

“We rely on infrastructure,” Baldwin said. “If we want to remain the lead economy in the world we have to invest.”

Baldwin also toured Southwest Technical College–Fennimore Campus.

