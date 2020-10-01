Sen. Baldwin says health care at stake amid Supreme Court vacancy

Site staff by Site staff

On Thursday morning, Sen. Tammy Baldwin joined other women in the House and Senate to discuss why they believe health care is at stake amid the vacancy in Supreme Court of the United States following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died in September.

“We should be working to lower costs, and expand access to quality, affordable health care during a pandemic,” Baldwin said. “Instead they are putting an activist judge on the Supreme Court who will help them terminate the (Affordable Care Act).”

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative federal appeals court judge, meets with more members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Trump nominated Barrett eight days after Ginsburg died.

Barrett is visiting key Republican senators ahead of her fast-track confirmation hearings, which are set to begin Oct. 12.

Senate Democrats oppose the nomination so close to the presidential election, and some have said they won’t meet with her.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.