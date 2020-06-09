Sen. Baldwin, Lt. Gov. Barnes host online town hall on COVID-19

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes hosted an online town hall Monday night.

The two said they wanted to hear directly from Wisconsinites about their struggles, their thoughts on reopening and what they still need from the Trump administration.

“We have to remember that we are still in the middle of a public health emergency and these are now two separate conversations and you can’t talk about COVID in the state without talking about equity because it’s led to the outcomes we are seeing in COVID patients.”

During the online event, they also pushed for federal lawmakers to fight for new policies. They want the Senate to take up the Heroes Act, which Republicans say was dead on arrival.

The bill includes $3 trillion in relief aid, including another stimulus check.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments