Semi vs. pickup truck crash closes part of State Highway 73 near Deerfield

by Logan Rude

DEERFIELD, Wis. — Emergency crews responded Thursday evening to a semi vs. pickup truck crash near Deerfield that shut down part of State Highway 73.

The crash happened at 4:50 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 73 and Shaul Lane, according to dispatch.

Dane County dispatchers didn’t have any immediate information about potential injuries but said the Deerfield Fire Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

According to a traffic alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes of State Highway 73 were shut down as a result. The lane closures were expected to last two hours.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.

