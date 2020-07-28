Semi truck hits vehicle after vehicle failed to yield right of way from stop sign

MONTFORT, Wis. — A semi truck was driving westbound on Highway 18 on July 21 around 6:30 a.m. when it struck a 2004 Honda Accord driving southbound on County Highway I.

According to a release, Dan Lyman, 39, of Fitchburg was driving a 2007 International Semi owned by C3 Logistics in Montfort. Elise Levin, 28, of Montfort, was driving the Honda Accord, when she pulled out from the stop sign at the intersection in front of the semi.

The semi truck hit the car, the release said. She was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital for her injuries. The Honda Accord sustained major damage and was towed from the scene.

Lyman was not injured in the crash. The semi sustained front end damage and was towed.

Levin was cited for failure to yield right of way from stop sign.

