Semi-truck crash closes all eastbound lanes of I-90 in Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash involving two semi-trucks has closed all eastbound lanes of I-90 in Portage Friday morning.

The crash happened at 3:30 a.m. at mile marker 103. Wisconsin State Patrol said no injuries have been reported.

State patrol suggests eastbound traffic take exit 92 to Highway 12 southbound, to WIS 33. Then, take 33 eastbound back onto I-94.

