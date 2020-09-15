Semi rollover closes lanes at I-90 SB/Beltline WB ramp

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes are back open after a semi rollover briefly closed lanes on the onramp to the westbound beltline from I-90.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a semi rolled over on the onramp to the westbound beltline from I-90 southbound at about 4:51 a.m.

State Troopers say the cab of the semi was on fire when they arrived and the overturned semi was blocking all lanes on the ramp. One person was injured.

All lanes of the onramp were reopened after the semi was moved off the road just before 6:30 a.m.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.