Semi rollover closes I-43 in Rock County

Lane Kimble by Lane Kimble

BELOIT — A semi-truck crash just north of the Illinois border has the I-43 northbound lanes closed Friday morning. The off ramp from I-39/90 is also closed.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the semi rolled over around 7:50 a.m.

A State Patrol sergeant told News 3 Now medics took the driver to the hospital, but the sergeant did not know how badly the driver was injured.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews were unloading materials from the truck in order to lift the vehicle upright.

The sergeant says the truck was carrying plastic containers. There is no hazardous materials threat. The WSP is uncertain when the freeway will reopen.

