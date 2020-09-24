Semi rollover causes crash, closes westbound I-94 ramp

At least one person has minor injuries after a semi truck rolled over, and then another semi truck crashed into the rolled-over semi Thursday morning.

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened at 3 a.m., shutting down all westbound lanes of I-94 to I-39/90. It’s unclear what caused the first semi truck to rollover. The Department of Transportation is still working to clear the blocked ramp.

This is a developing story, News 3 Now This Morning has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

