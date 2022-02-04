Semi hits home in Belleville; two people taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities are investigating after a semi truck hit a home on North Harrison Street in Belleville Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. The Belleville Fire Department said when crews arrived, everyone in the house and truck “were out of harms [sic] way.”

The driver of the semi and one other person who was in the home at the time were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire department said. The person inside the home was not hit by the truck itself, Lt. Jake Myrland, the department’s public information officer, told News 3 Now.

There was also a dog in the semi, but the dog is safe with Belleville Police while the driver is in the hospital.

“Fuels from the semi and items contained in a utility trailer were leaking in the house, natural gas was shut off as the semi damaged the meter to the house,” Myrland wrote in an update around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told the fire department they saw the semi drive directly into the home. Fire officials said the trailer of the semi was not loaded, making it lighter than it normally would be.

State Highway 69 was closed for roughly four hours while crews responded to the scene, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

