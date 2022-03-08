‘Segway Jeremy’ pleads no contest to threatening former Dane Co. sheriff

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — A 33-year-old man who became well-known during the 2011 Act 10 protests pleaded no contest Monday to multiple charges after he was arrested in 2020 for making threats against then-Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, online court records show.

Jeremy Ryan, who now lives in Portland, Oregon, pleaded no contest to charges of disorderly conduct, unlawful use of computerized communication systems with intent to frighten, intimidate, threaten abuse or harass another person and unlawful use of a telephone. Court records show Ryan, also known as “Segway Jeremy,” was sentenced to 90 days in jail but that his sentence has been deemed served.

Prosecutors dropped a felony stalking charge Ryan had faced in the case.

The former Madison resident was on supervised release after being convicted in federal court of receiving nuclear material when, in June 2020, he was arrested for threatening to post personal information, including Mahoney’s and his family members’ addresses, unless Mahoney released Devonere Johnson from segregation inside the Dane County Jail.

Johnson had been arrested days prior after he was seen protesting at The Cooper’s Tavern with a megaphone while holding a baseball bat; the arrest prompted protests during which a Democratic lawmaker was attacked outside the state Capitol. Protesters also tore down two statues.

Ryan, a political activist, became known as “Segway Jeremy” for riding a scooter during protests at the Capitol, including the large-scale protests as then-Gov. Scott Walker sought to curb union collective bargaining rights through Act 10.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.