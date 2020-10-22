See another side of the city in distinct neighborhoods

There’s much to be explored, even by a local on all sides of town. Consider a stay at one of these hotels in three distinct Madison neighborhoods.

Discover Downtown

If you don’t live downtown, the Capitol neighborhood likely looks a bit different each time you visit. Stay at the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace and make a point to wander around the Square, where you’ll find eateries and businesses old and new. And if you really don’t want to leave the hotel, The Audrey Kitchen + Bar is a worthy place to spend some time, both in terms of menu and atmosphere. But if you are venturing out for dinner, instead of defaulting to your go-to place, try somewhere you’ve never been before. Tempest Oyster Bar and Osteria Papavero are both within walking distance from the hotel.

Live Like An East-Sider

Get a taste of east-sider life by staying in one of 11 rooms at The Marquette Hotel. The Williamson-Marquette neighborhood is a distinct sector of Madison featuring eateries, bakeries, coffee shops and bars on nearly every corner — Buraka, Lao Laan-Xang, Crystal Corner Bar, Gib’s and Batch Bakehouse, just to name a few. Head down the street and peruse Hatch Art House and the attached Hazel General Store to get a sense of Madison’s talented local art scene. Or keep your staycation simple and order takeout from Hạ Long Bay and eat it in bed. Rest easy staying at a small hotel where you’re not likely to run into crowds in the hallway.

Don’t Count Out The West Side

Sure, the west side doesn’t have all of the homegrown Madison charm you might find elsewhere, but it’s just as much of a destination. Spend the night at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Madison, and saddle up to the beautiful bar for a cocktail. Within walking distance is Hilldale Shopping Center, where there seems to always be something interesting going on. A short car ride will get you to Monroe Street, where you can pick up chocolates from Infusion Chocolates or Madison Chocolate Co., eat lunch at Miko Poke or Brasserie V, sip coffee at Colectivo Coffee or Crescendo Espresso Bar + Music Café or walk around the University of Wisconsin–Madison Arboretum.

