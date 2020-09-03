Second woman accused of attacking state senator enters not guilty plea
MADISON, Wis. — A second woman accused of attacking state Sen. Tim Carpenter has entered a plea.
Samantha Hamer stood mute in Dane County Court on Wednesday, and the court entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.
Hamer and Kerida O’Reilly are charged with substantial battery as party to a crime.
Carpenter said he was attacked while taking a picture of the protesters back in June.
A not guilty plea was entered for O’Reilly on Tuesday.
