Second time around Moschkau picks Wisconsin

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON – Estella Moschkau is heading home, for good.

A week after announcing that she’s entering the transfer portal, the former Edgewood standout said she’ll be playing at Wisconsin.

Moschkau spent the last 3 seasons at Stanford, where she already earned her degree. The former Miss Wisconsin Basketball will be eligible to play right away.

