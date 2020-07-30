Second suspect in Janesville strip club shooting turns himself in

2 men facing attempted homicide charges

Damont "Gold Mouth" Deandre Green and Jaquczeas "Jaq" Antione-Amura Wiggins

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The second suspect sought in connection with a shooting at a Janesville strip club has turned him self in, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Jaquczeas Antione-Amura Wiggins turned himself in to the department at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

In the early morning hours on June 20, four people were shot inside the Blu Astor Cabaret on Highway 51 between Janesville and Beloit. Three days later, the sheriff’s office announced it had issued felony arrest warrants for Wiggins and 27-year-old Damont “Gold Mouth” Deandre Green.

Officials said Wiggins and Green were both considered armed and dangerous.

Green turned himself in to authorities on July 7.

According to the news release, Wiggins is facing one count of attempted first-degree homicide, four counts of party to the crime of first-degree reckless injury and two counts of party to the crime of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Wiggins is expected to have a court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday.

Green is facing one count of attempted first-degree homicide, one count of first-degree reckless injury, four counts of party to the crime of first-degree reckless injury and two counts of party to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to online court records, Green has a motion hearing in the case scheduled at 10:15 a.m. on Aug. 18.

