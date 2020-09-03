Second round of applications for health care provider assistance program starts Friday

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will open up the second round of applications for monetary relief for certain types of health care service providers to help them offset losses and expenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nursing homes, assisted living facilities, emergency medical services providers, emergency physician independent practice groups, and home and community-based service providers will all be eligible for the program.

The program is funded by money received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“We know that dealing with the operational effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is a long-term effort for our health care providers,” DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. “While it is impossible to address all their needs, DHS is glad to be able to provide this support to those who have been doing so much to take care of the people of Wisconsin during the pandemic.”

The second round of the CARES Act Provider Payment Program will allow eligible providers to use the funs to cover COVID-19-related losses for June, July and August of 2020. DHS will not deduct other CARES Act payments from the funds providers receive in the second round of payments.

All eligible providers are encouraged to apply. Those looking to apply can find the application on DHS’ CAPP Program website.

Applications will be open from Friday through Sept. 30. Payments to successful applicants will be mailed by the end of October.

