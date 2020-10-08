Second presidential debate shifting to virtual format due to COVID-19 concerns

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be `virtual’ amid concerns about the president’s COVID-19.

The nonpartisan host of the debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami.

Now, the candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami.

JUST IN: The next presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 15 will have @realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden join virtually with undecided voters asking questions alongside moderator @SteveScully from Miami: pic.twitter.com/wtLMPWSznq — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) October 8, 2020

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami.

