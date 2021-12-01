Second person arrested in September shooting that left two injured

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police arrested a second person Tuesday in connection with a September shooting that left two people injured.

Police said the person was already in custody in the Dane County Jail when police arrested him.

The person faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

While the person has been identified, News 3 Now has chosen not to publish the person’s name until formal charges are filed.

Another suspect in the shooting, Cortez Talley, was arrested in October. He is charged with first-degree attempted homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to police, two people were shot and injured at the corner of Troy and Northport drives on September 30 after a fight escalated into a shooting.

