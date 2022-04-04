Second passenger involved in Beltline crash last week dies

by Kyle Jones

Courtesy: WisDOT.

MONONA, Wis. — A second passenger involved in a crash on the Beltline last week is dead, Monona Police Department officials said Monday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred last Thursday. Police said two adult passengers went into cardiac arrest after the crash, one of the passengers was pronounced dead at a local hospital last week. A young child was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash but was uninjured.

On Monday, Monona police said they learned over the weekend that the other passenger “did not survive their medical incident.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the cause of death, and the case is still under investigation. The names of the victims were not released.

The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old man, was arrested on tentative charges of 5th offense OWI with a passenger under age 16 and operating while revoked.

News 3 Now is not naming the arrested driver at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

