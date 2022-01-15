Second Mineral Point firefighter killed while responding to crash laid to rest

by Site staff

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — For the second time this week, fire trucks from departments across the region lined the streets of Mineral Point on Friday as the community paid its respects to a firefighter killed while responding to a crash on U.S. Highway 151 last week.

Capt. Brian Busch, 43, was driving a Mineral Point fire truck that was hit by a semi truck while turning onto an emergency crossover on Highway 151 near mile marker 38 last Thursday.

The crash killed Busch and fellow firefighter James Ludlum, 69. Ludlum’s funeral service on Wednesday drew a similar show of support from first responders.

As they did on Wednesday, firefighters took part in a procession, with Busch’s casket on the back of a truck.

“It has an impact not only on the fire department but the fire department families,” Joe Pulvermacher, the chief of the Fitchburg Fire Department who attended both funerals, said.

“I don’t know that you can always compare one line of duty death to another, but at the same time, the impact that it has and the resulting outpouring of support is based on necessity,” he added.

