Second Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria location in Wisconsin coming to Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Deep dish lovers rejoice!

Wisconsin’s second Lou Malnati’s location will open this summer in Brookfield, according to a release from the Northbrook, Illinois-based pizzeria.

The release said the 7,750 square foot restaurant will be located at 15795 West Bluemound Road and seat more than 180 dine-in customers.

The space will also offer private party rooms, an outdoor patio and a full bar, as well as carryout, delivery and drop-off catering.

The chain’s Wisconsin location in Fox Point is currently limited to take-out and delivery only.



