Second Lady Karen Pence to campaign in Waterloo on Wednesday

WATERLOO, Wis. — Second Lady Karen Pence is scheduled to speak at a campaign rally in Waterloo on Wednesday, six days before Election Day.

The “Make American Great Again” event is set to take place at The Venue at River’s Edge at 12:30 p.m. The second lady, who is married to Vice President Mike Pence, is set to headline the campaign rally.

Doors to the event open at 11:30. Details on how to register for it can be found here.

A new poll from UW-Madison’s Elections Research Center and YouGov shows former Vice President Joe Biden with a growing lead over President Donald Trump in several battleground states.

Wisconsin is seeing a surge in returned absentee ballots. As of Sunday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reports the state has seen more than 1.3 million absentee ballots returned.

Wisconsin is not allowed to start counting absentee ballots until Nov. 3, according to UW- Madison political science professor Kenneth Mayer.

