Second Harvest to fund food equity initiatives in southern Wisconsin

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — Second Harvest Foodbank is supporting local groups and organizations that are working to increase food equity.

The foodbank announced a grant program with the goal of addressing health disparities and food distribution issues.

“Everyone in our community should have equitable access to nutritious and culturally-significant food,” Second Harvest President and CEO Michelle Orge said in a statement Monday. “We’re excited to see and support the ideas that come from the groups and organizations who will apply for a grant.”

The foodbank will award a total of $200,000 in grants. Each group can receive between $2,500 and $75,000. Applications are due March 14, and more information can be found on Second Harvest’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.