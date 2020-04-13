Second Harvest Foodbank asking people to “adopt” a dairy cow to help families facing hunger

By adopting, you will be making a monetary donation of your choice

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

FreeImages.com/desing123 Milk and dairy products: Too much dairy for your dog could mean a bad bout of diarrhea.

MADISON, Wis. — Second Harvest Food Bank is asking people to adopt a dairy cow to help families facing hunger in southwestern Wisconsin.

By “adopting”, you are making a donation that will be used to purchase milk and distribute it to those in need. You can choose to adopt for $20 for one morning, $36 for a day’s worth, or $252 for a week’s worth. You can also get your workplace involved by hosting a donation drive to provide one month’s worth of milk for $1,080.

Right now, Second Harvest Foodbank said it’s on track to provide 70,000 gallons of milk to families in need this year. However, that means they’ve provided only one gallon of milk to less than 75% of the people they serve annually.

Each “adopter” will receive a certificate that features a “sassy bovine beauty of their choice.”

If you want to adopt, follow this link.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments