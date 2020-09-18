Second day of record-breaking positive COVID-19 tests puts Wisconsin at more than 97,000 cases

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin broke its record Friday for the rise in number of positive cases in a 24-hour period following a recording-breaking Thursday number.

Collated state and county health data showed an additional 2,415* cases of COVID-19 in the state, which makes Wisconsin’s total count of cases since the start of the pandemic 97,417*. The previous state record Thursday ended with a total of 2,002* cases in a day.

Five* more people died, which is a total of 1,238 in the state.

At the end of July, the state was seeing average confirmed cases per day (averaging a seven-day period) at about 930 (July 26) at the peak of a rise in cases. About a month later, averages dipped to about 700 per day (Aug. 28), but a surge in positive cases-per-day in the last week has the per-day average for the last seven days at 1,575 on Friday, according to DHS data.

Including Friday, the month of September has seen the five highest single-day positive test numbers since the pandemic began.

Forty-seven more people were hospitalized between Thursday and Friday, the Department of Health Services said. A total of 7% of people in the state with COVID-19 have required hospitalizations, while 58% didn’t.

DHS said 83,184 people, or 85.5%, in Wisconsin have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

*News 3 Now uses data from DHS and county dashboards to calculate daily cases and deaths. DHS posts new numbers daily at 2 p.m., and our newsroom continues to update our totals throughout the day with additional cases that individual counties report. By using a combination of state and county data, News 3 Now is dedicated to providing the most comprehensive and up-to-date COVID-19 coverage.