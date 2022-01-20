Second ‘chronic porch pirate’ arrested, Madison police say

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy of the Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a second person they called a chronic porch pirate who they believe was involved in multiple package thefts in Madison during the holiday season.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers arrested Terry Campbell on January 13 on multiple charges, including felony bail jumping and felony theft. He had been wanted for allegedly stealing packages and taking items from a Target store in the city.

Campbell had been on parole for nearly 30 counts of burglary, fraud and theft, police said in December.

Officers previously arrested a second person, Perzie Teague, whom police said was tied to three package thefts.

