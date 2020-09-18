Sec. of State Mike Pompeo to speak at Wisconsin State Capitol next week
MADISON, Wis. — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver remarks to legislative, business and military leaders at the Wisconsin State Capitol next week.
According to a news release, Pompeo is scheduled to speak in the Senate Chamber at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday.
Pomepo’s visit comes a week after President Trump and Vice President Pence both visited Wisconsin for campaign events.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is made available.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.