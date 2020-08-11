Searchers looking for missing 3-year-old girl in Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

WINTER, Wisconsin — Searchers are looking for a missing 3-year-old girl in northern Wisconsin.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says Abby Ladwig was last seen in the Winter area. She followed the family dog into the woods around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe the dog has been located, but the search continues for Abby.

WDIO-TV reports authorities are asking the public to check their properties and outbuildings for any sign of the girl.

