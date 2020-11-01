Search for missing Horicon man ends after he is found dead in Rubicon

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

freeimages.com

HORICON, Wis. — The Horicon Police Department ended their search for Dale Vogt after he was found passed away in Rubicon Township. A Green Alert was issued on Friday.

Officials said Vogt left his residence in Horicon without letting anyone know where he was going. On Friday and Saturday, four teams from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue and one from the Beaver Dam Police Department conducted numerous searches in an effort to locate Vogt.

Additional searches were conducted on foot by the Horicon Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Iron Ridge Police Department.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also deployed two drone teams with thermal imaging capabilities to assist in locating Mr. Vogt.

On Sunday, five additional Wisconsin K9 SOS search teams, Iron Ridge police officers and Horicon police officers assembled in Iron Ridge to continue the search when they received a notification that a Wisconsin and Southern Railroad work crew located Mr. Vogt in Rubicon Township.

The Horicon Police Department and a member of Mr. Vogt’s congregation notified the family.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.