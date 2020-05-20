Search continues for escaped inmate charged with mistreating animals

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an escaped inmate convicted of using a hammer to kill a puppy.

According to a news release by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Shearer, 32, of Portage, did not return to jail from work in February.

Shearer is serving a sentence until Jan. 15, 2021 on several charges including mistreatment of animals, disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation.

A woman called police last year to report that Shearer had killed her dog.

Shearer told first responders that he was upset with the dog for urinating and defecating in the house so he took the dog outside to put it down. He confessed to hitting the dog in the head with a roofing hammer several times and took deputies to the location of the dead dog.

He was sentenced last September.

Shearer’s last reported address was W10445 State Road 16, Lot #36 in Portage.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

