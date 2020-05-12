Search continues for 16-year-old runaway who removed ankle bracelet, picked up from restaurant in Lake Delton

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Juneau County deputies said that a 16-year-old New Lisbon girl who went missing last week was picked up from a McDonald’s in Lake Delton.

Authorities said Isabella “Bella” Jewison was picked up from the restaurant by two men in a black 4-door Chevy. Authorities said Jewison was meeting the men for a ride to Beloit.

The department received a report about a teen runaway on Friday. Officials said Jewison removed the ankle bracelet she is required to wear while on a juvenile protective order.

Deputies said Jewison has a history of running away.

